Trump's Vision Returns: Address to Congress on the Horizon

U.S. President Donald Trump has been invited to deliver a crucial address to a joint session of Congress on March 4, 2025. The invitation was extended by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who announced it via social media.

In his upcoming address, President Trump is expected to outline his 'America First' vision, aiming to secure support for his economic plan. The plan suggests utilizing revenue from increased tariffs on imported goods to finance significant tax cuts, a notion that has stirred debate among lawmakers.

While Trump and his allies are enthusiastic about the proposal, it faces potential resistance within Congress, including from Republican members wary of its long-term economic impacts and the risk of sparking trade conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)