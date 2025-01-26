Left Menu

Trump's Vision Returns: Address to Congress on the Horizon

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress on March 4, 2025. The event, invited by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, marks Trump's first address to Congress since his inauguration. His proposal to fund tax cuts through higher tariffs may face internal opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 03:27 IST
Trump's Vision Returns: Address to Congress on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been invited to deliver a crucial address to a joint session of Congress on March 4, 2025. The invitation was extended by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who announced it via social media.

In his upcoming address, President Trump is expected to outline his 'America First' vision, aiming to secure support for his economic plan. The plan suggests utilizing revenue from increased tariffs on imported goods to finance significant tax cuts, a notion that has stirred debate among lawmakers.

While Trump and his allies are enthusiastic about the proposal, it faces potential resistance within Congress, including from Republican members wary of its long-term economic impacts and the risk of sparking trade conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025