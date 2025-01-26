Left Menu

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 26-01-2025 06:12 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 06:12 IST
During a rally held in Las Vegas, President Donald Trump spotlighted his campaign promise to eliminate taxes on tips, signaling this as a priority to Congressional Republicans. However, he avoided delving into specifics on how this policy would be implemented, focusing instead on celebrating his election victory and executive actions taken in his first week of office.

Trump addressed around 1,000 supporters at the Circa Resort and Casino, expressing gratitude for their backing and reiterating his commitment to an economic message centered on helping hospitality workers. His campaign slogan, 'No Tax on Tips,' resonated through the event as he assured attendees of his dedication to fulfilling this promise.

The rally also marked his first visit to a swing state since taking office, underscoring the significance of Nevada, a state he secured with the six electoral votes crucial to his victory. Trump's proposed tax policy, though lacking detailed plans, promises to be a focal point as he engages with Republicans in Congress to push forward an extensive tax package.

(With inputs from agencies.)

