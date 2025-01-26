Switzerland faces looming budget deficits, President and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter announced, predicting a shortfall of about 3 billion Swiss Francs in the coming years. Speaking in a SonntagsZeitung interview, she attributed the deficits to escalating military and pension expenditure, a shift from Switzerland's traditionally balanced budgets.

The 2024 deficit is projected at 2.6 billion Swiss Francs, reflecting an ongoing trend since 2020's pandemic-related expenses. Despite historical financial prudence, Swiss voters' decision to increase pension payments compounds fiscal challenges as the government had previously cautioned against such measures due to their financial unsustainability.

In response to geopolitical tensions, specifically the Ukraine war, Switzerland is enhancing its military capabilities by procuring new fighter jets and missile systems, while also constructing additional data centers to bolster cyber defense. These defense initiatives further strain the budget amidst a currency valuation where $1 equals 0.9057 Swiss francs.

