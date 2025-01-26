Switzerland's Budget Balancing Act Amid Rising Costs
Switzerland anticipates annual budget deficits of approximately 3 billion Swiss Francs due to increased military and pension costs. The country, which typically maintains balanced budgets, began experiencing larger deficits starting in 2020 because of the pandemic. Measures for defense upgrades, due to the Ukraine war, add to financial challenges.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Switzerland faces looming budget deficits, President and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter announced, predicting a shortfall of about 3 billion Swiss Francs in the coming years. Speaking in a SonntagsZeitung interview, she attributed the deficits to escalating military and pension expenditure, a shift from Switzerland's traditionally balanced budgets.
The 2024 deficit is projected at 2.6 billion Swiss Francs, reflecting an ongoing trend since 2020's pandemic-related expenses. Despite historical financial prudence, Swiss voters' decision to increase pension payments compounds fiscal challenges as the government had previously cautioned against such measures due to their financial unsustainability.
In response to geopolitical tensions, specifically the Ukraine war, Switzerland is enhancing its military capabilities by procuring new fighter jets and missile systems, while also constructing additional data centers to bolster cyber defense. These defense initiatives further strain the budget amidst a currency valuation where $1 equals 0.9057 Swiss francs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Switzerland
- budget
- deficit
- military
- pension
- finance
- economy
- Keller-Sutter
- Ukraine
- cybersecurity
ALSO READ
Reviving Jammu's Economy: A Tourism-Driven Strategy by Omar Abdullah
Slam Success and Suspensions: Highlights from the World of Sports
Indian economy will cross milestone of USD 10 trillion by end of next decade: PM Modi.
Finance Ministry Pushes Financial Inclusion Amidst Review Meeting
State Ownership vs. Market Efficiency: The Banking Dilemma in China’s Economy