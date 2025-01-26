Left Menu

Kashmir Celebrates Republic Day Under Tight Security

Republic Day was celebrated in Kashmir with events held across the valley. The main event, at Bakshi Stadium, was attended by 20,000 people. Security was tight but relaxed compared to previous occasions, with no suspension of mobile internet. Functions took place in all district headquarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:39 IST
Kashmir Celebrates Republic Day Under Tight Security
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir celebrated Republic Day with events across its district headquarters on Sunday, marked by heightened security measures, officials reported.

The main celebration at Bakshi Stadium was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, joined by police, CRPF contingents, NCC, and schoolchildren for a ceremonial march-past.

An estimated 20,000 attendees, primarily government employees, gathered, amidst a relaxed city atmosphere with fewer checkposts and no suspension of mobile internet, unlike previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025