Kashmir Celebrates Republic Day Under Tight Security
Republic Day was celebrated in Kashmir with events held across the valley. The main event, at Bakshi Stadium, was attended by 20,000 people. Security was tight but relaxed compared to previous occasions, with no suspension of mobile internet. Functions took place in all district headquarters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Kashmir celebrated Republic Day with events across its district headquarters on Sunday, marked by heightened security measures, officials reported.
The main celebration at Bakshi Stadium was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, joined by police, CRPF contingents, NCC, and schoolchildren for a ceremonial march-past.
An estimated 20,000 attendees, primarily government employees, gathered, amidst a relaxed city atmosphere with fewer checkposts and no suspension of mobile internet, unlike previous years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RJD MP Manoj Jha Urges Focus on Youth Amidst Ramlala Mandir Celebrations
Tragic Crime Shadows Birthday Celebration
Bangladesh Skips IMD's Historic 150th-Anniversary Celebrations
Heemal Nagrai Winter Carnival: A Celebration of Culture and Community
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto: The New Face of India's Republic Day Celebration