Kashmir Celebrates Republic Day Under Tight Security

Kashmir celebrated Republic Day with events across its district headquarters on Sunday, marked by heightened security measures, officials reported.

The main celebration at Bakshi Stadium was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, joined by police, CRPF contingents, NCC, and schoolchildren for a ceremonial march-past.

An estimated 20,000 attendees, primarily government employees, gathered, amidst a relaxed city atmosphere with fewer checkposts and no suspension of mobile internet, unlike previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)