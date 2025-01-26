Left Menu

South Korea's Political Drama: The Impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been indicted over a martial law decree that led to political turmoil. Amid impeachment, Yoon claims the decree was necessary against the National Assembly's obstruction. The Constitutional Court will decide Yoon's fate as the nation remains divided.

President Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean prosecutors have indicted the recently impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for his controversial imposition of martial law, as reported by various news outlets.

The indictment stems from Yoon's December 3 declaration, a move that ignited political chaos and division within the country. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office's latest action has deepened the crisis.

President Yoon maintains his innocence, arguing that the martial law was aimed at bringing attention to obstructions by the liberal-controlled National Assembly. His fate now lies with the Constitutional Court as South Korea watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

