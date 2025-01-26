Election Controversy: BJP's Verma Accuses Kejriwal of Cash-for-Votes

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma leveled serious allegations against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, accusing him of offering money to paid workers in exchange for votes. Verma, contesting against Kejriwal in New Delhi, claimed AAP workers gave Rs 500 notes to slum dwellers, hidden within calendars.

According to Verma, 'People of AAP are distributing Rs 500 notes wrapped in calendars in slum areas.' He cited videos emerging from Gandhi camp and noted police intervention, where arrests were made and an NCR filed. Thousands purportedly received Rs 800 daily to boost AAP's election efforts.

In response to these alleged actions, Verma, labeling them 'shameful', urged the Election Commission and police to investigate and disrupt the purported scheme. As the February 5 Delhi polls near, AAP eyes a third term while BJP strives to unseat them. Meanwhile, Congress seeks to regain past dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)