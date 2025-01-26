Imran Khan's Call to Halt Remittances Sparks Controversy

Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, currently detained, has called on overseas Pakistanis to stop sending remittances to the country, escalating tensions amidst unresolved negotiations with the government.

Khan's demand stems from a stalemate in discussions with the government, centered on his call for judicial investigations into events from May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024. He contends that funds sent home bolster a regime he views as repressive.

In a bid to rally support, Khan announced plans for nationwide protests to coincide with February 8, marking the first anniversary of a disputed election his party claims was rigged. Despite his appeals, overseas remittances remain a key component of Pakistan's economy, which relies heavily on these funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)