Left Menu

Imran Khan's Call to Halt Remittances Sparks Controversy

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, currently jailed, urges overseas Pakistanis to cease remittances amidst stalled talks with the government. He plans a nationwide protest on February 8, challenging alleged election rigging. Remittances are vital for Pakistan's economy, contributing over $35 billion annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:26 IST
Imran Khan's Call to Halt Remittances Sparks Controversy
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, currently detained, has called on overseas Pakistanis to stop sending remittances to the country, escalating tensions amidst unresolved negotiations with the government.

Khan's demand stems from a stalemate in discussions with the government, centered on his call for judicial investigations into events from May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024. He contends that funds sent home bolster a regime he views as repressive.

In a bid to rally support, Khan announced plans for nationwide protests to coincide with February 8, marking the first anniversary of a disputed election his party claims was rigged. Despite his appeals, overseas remittances remain a key component of Pakistan's economy, which relies heavily on these funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025