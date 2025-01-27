Greeks Rally Globally for Rail Disaster Justice

Tens of thousands of Greeks and supporters abroad took to the streets on Sunday to demand justice for the victims of the nation's deadliest rail disaster in 2023. Protests occurred in 110 cities, including significant marches in Athens and Thessaloniki, where tensions briefly flared with police.

Protesters worldwide held rallies in major cities like London, Berlin, and Brussels, organized largely by victims' relatives who accused the Greek government of concealing critical evidence. Placards expressed anger and grief, with slogans echoing the last words of victims.

The tragic accident, sparked by a train collision in February 2023, has fueled allegations of a cover-up involving hazardous chemicals aboard the freight train involved. Despite the profound impact on public sentiment, recent political elections showed little change for the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)