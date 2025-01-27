Left Menu

Global Tensions and Transformations: A News Roundup

This roundup of world news highlights various significant events: Lukashenko's contested election win in Belarus, Hamas's looming release of Israeli hostages, Sierra Leone's investigation into a Dutch drug kingpin, Trump's 'America First' aid policy impacts, and the capture of Goma by Congolese rebels.

Updated: 27-01-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 05:21 IST
Global Tensions and Transformations: A News Roundup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko appeared set for a controversial landslide victory in the presidential election. Western governments dismissed the polls as illegitimate, amid concerns over human rights abuses during his 31-year rule.

Hamas is reportedly preparing to release Israeli hostages, including Arbel Yehud, by Friday. In exchange, Israel is expected to allow displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza next week.

Sierra Leone is probing claims that notorious Dutch drug smuggler Jos Leijdekkers is hiding in the country. Leijdekkers, sentenced in absentia in the Netherlands, allegedly benefits from protection in Sierra Leone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

