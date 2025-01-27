Pappu Yadav Criticizes AAP and BJP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

Independent Member of Parliament and Congress supporter Pappu Yadav launched a stinging attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the Delhi Assembly elections approach. Yadav, campaigning for Congress candidate Anil Kumar from the Patparganj Assembly seat, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deceit and claimed Arvind Kejriwal outdid him.

"Narendra Modi and the BJP are disconnected from Purvanchal issues," Yadav remarked, outlining BJP's focus on Hindu-Muslim divides, alleged ties to billionaire Adani, the Election Commission, and law enforcement agencies ED and CBI. He criticized Kejriwal for breaking promises of not becoming a VIP and accused him of rampant corruption, overtaking even the BJP's corruption levels.

Pappu Yadav reminisced about former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's era, praising her contributions to Delhi's infrastructure and governance, a sentiment echoed by Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit in the New Delhi Assembly race. Dikshit condemned both AAP and BJP for ignoring key issues like unemployment, stating the need to address these through public welfare, not freebies.

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, with results on February 8, witness 699 candidates vying for 70 seats. Historically, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 polls, while Congress, once dominant, struggled to reclaim its previous standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)