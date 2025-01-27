Left Menu

Controversy and Power: Lukashenko's Extended Rule in Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko, a longstanding leader of Belarus and ally of Russia, won a contentious presidential election deemed fraudulent by Western governments. With 86.8% of the vote and an 85.7% turnout, his victory is criticized for lacking democratic fairness, amidst a backdrop of jailed opposition and media restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:18 IST
Controversy and Power: Lukashenko's Extended Rule in Belarus
Alexander Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader and Russian ally, has prolonged his 31-year governance following an election declared fraudulent by Western governments.

The Central Election Commission reported early Monday that Lukashenko secured 86.8% of the vote. Controversy surrounds his victory due to jailed opposition figures and banned independent media.

Despite widespread criticism from European politicians condemning the lack of fair democratic process, Lukashenko remains dismissive of Western disapproval, arguing he is unbothered by their lack of recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025