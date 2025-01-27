Controversy and Power: Lukashenko's Extended Rule in Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader and Russian ally, has prolonged his 31-year governance following an election declared fraudulent by Western governments.

The Central Election Commission reported early Monday that Lukashenko secured 86.8% of the vote. Controversy surrounds his victory due to jailed opposition figures and banned independent media.

Despite widespread criticism from European politicians condemning the lack of fair democratic process, Lukashenko remains dismissive of Western disapproval, arguing he is unbothered by their lack of recognition.

