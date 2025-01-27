Controversy and Power: Lukashenko's Extended Rule in Belarus
Alexander Lukashenko, a longstanding leader of Belarus and ally of Russia, won a contentious presidential election deemed fraudulent by Western governments. With 86.8% of the vote and an 85.7% turnout, his victory is criticized for lacking democratic fairness, amidst a backdrop of jailed opposition and media restrictions.
Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader and Russian ally, has prolonged his 31-year governance following an election declared fraudulent by Western governments.
The Central Election Commission reported early Monday that Lukashenko secured 86.8% of the vote. Controversy surrounds his victory due to jailed opposition figures and banned independent media.
Despite widespread criticism from European politicians condemning the lack of fair democratic process, Lukashenko remains dismissive of Western disapproval, arguing he is unbothered by their lack of recognition.
