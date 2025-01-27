Left Menu

Debate Heats Up: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Review

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is thoroughly examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aiming for a consensus report. An internal NDA meeting preceded the JPC discussions involving crucial BJP figures. Opposition protests pose challenges, reflecting heightened political tensions over the bill's amendments addressing longstanding issues.

Updated: 27-01-2025 12:20 IST
Waqf JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, also the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, expressed confidence that all committee members would actively engage in discussions. He was hopeful that the meeting would lead to a consensus and result in a comprehensive report on the revised Bill.

A detailed clause-by-clause review of the bill is underway in Parliament, preceded by an internal meeting of NDA MPs at Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's residence. Key figures like Dilip Saikia, Aprajita Sarangi, and others attended, alongside Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, who commented on the opposition's tactics.

On the opposition front, ten MPs were recently suspended for causing a ruckus during a JPC meeting. The committee aims to submit its findings during the upcoming Budget session, having had its mandate extended. The 1995 Waqf Act faced criticism over issues like property mismanagement; the new bill seeks to implement solutions such as digitisation and more robust audits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

