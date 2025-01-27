BJP Demands Apology from Kejriwal Over Ambedkar Statue Controversy
The BJP has criticized Arvind Kejriwal over an attempt to damage a statue of BR Ambedkar in Punjab, demanding he apologize and resign. Protests were held, leading to temporary detentions. Punjab's CM condemned the act, promising strict action. Accusations against AAP include insensitivity towards Dalits.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, following an incident involving damage to a statue of BR Ambedkar in Punjab.
Demonstrators, including prominent BJP figures like Dushyant Gautam and Virendra Sachdeva, were detained and later released during protests at Kejriwal's New Delhi residence.
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann promised strict action against the perpetrator. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Kejriwal of a broader pattern of disrespect towards Dalits and Ambedkar, demanding his immediate resignation.
