Kharge Rallies for Unity: Protect the Constitution

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged for unity in protecting the Constitution, highlighting the plight of Dalits, tribals, and the poor under BJP-RSS. At a rally, he labeled BJP-RSS as 'traitors' and criticized BJP leaders' religious gestures. He emphasized that the Constitution's protection is crucial for overcoming poverty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called on party workers to unite in defense of the Constitution, asserting that Dalits, backward classes, tribals, and impoverished groups will suffer if this unity is not achieved.

Speaking at the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally, Kharge accused BJP-RSS representatives of being 'traitors' and condemned any attempts to exploit the poor in the name of religion. He critiqued BJP leaders for their publicized holy dips at the Maha Kumbh, suggesting these acts were more for show than genuine attempts to alleviate poverty.

Kharge targeted the RSS and BJP for allegedly inciting division, criticizing their stance on religious tensions, and questioning their contributions during India's freedom struggle. He urged the populace to protect the Constitution to overcome societal issues like poverty and unemployment, while highlighting perceived slights against Ambedkar's legacy by current BJP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

