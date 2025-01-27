Left Menu

Political Dips: Faith, Poverty, and Camera Politics

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge questions BJP's camera-driven religious displays, emphasizing poverty alleviation beyond spiritual practices. Criticizing BJP leaders' televised dips in the Ganga, Kharge highlights the need for actual poverty solutions. He apologizes if sentiments were hurt but calls for genuine efforts to address India's socio-economic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:15 IST
Political Dips: Faith, Poverty, and Camera Politics
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge questioned whether taking a dip in the Ganga could truly alleviate poverty. This came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's televised holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Kharge asserted that BJP leaders were competing for camera attention rather than addressing national issues.

Addressing the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Madhya Pradesh, Kharge challenged the ruling party's strategies, highlighting hunger and educational deficiencies. He urged the public not to fall for false promises and reiterated that the real concern lies in socio-economic injustices, exploited under religious garb.

Kharge's comments followed his apology to those who might have been offended. He aimed his critiques at the overuse of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's name by the BJP, drawing a parallel with religious litany that doesn't translate into tangible action. His rally emphasized continuous efforts towards upliftment over symbolic religious actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025