Political Dips: Faith, Poverty, and Camera Politics

On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge questioned whether taking a dip in the Ganga could truly alleviate poverty. This came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's televised holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Kharge asserted that BJP leaders were competing for camera attention rather than addressing national issues.

Addressing the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Madhya Pradesh, Kharge challenged the ruling party's strategies, highlighting hunger and educational deficiencies. He urged the public not to fall for false promises and reiterated that the real concern lies in socio-economic injustices, exploited under religious garb.

Kharge's comments followed his apology to those who might have been offended. He aimed his critiques at the overuse of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's name by the BJP, drawing a parallel with religious litany that doesn't translate into tangible action. His rally emphasized continuous efforts towards upliftment over symbolic religious actions.

