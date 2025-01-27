Merz's Migration Gambit: A Risky Battle for Germany's Chancellorship

German conservative leader Friedrich Merz has vowed to introduce legislation aimed at restoring border controls, even if it requires support from far-right parties, as he intensifies his bid to become the country's next chancellor.

Highlighting migration as his key campaign issue, Merz attributes responsibility to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition for their perceived inadequacies, while facing critique for potentially destabilizing traditional political alliances.

As Germany grapples with growing security concerns, Merz's controversial stance may redefine political strategies, especially with polls showing a surge in support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

(With inputs from agencies.)