Merz's Migration Gambit: A Risky Battle for Germany's Chancellorship

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz, leading Germany's chancellor race, plans to reintroduce border controls legislation, potentially aligning with far-right support. Criticized for risking mainstream politics' stability, Merz targets migration as a key issue, blaming the current coalition for policy failures. The move could significantly impact Germany's political landscape.

Updated: 27-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:53 IST
German conservative leader Friedrich Merz has vowed to introduce legislation aimed at restoring border controls, even if it requires support from far-right parties, as he intensifies his bid to become the country's next chancellor.

Highlighting migration as his key campaign issue, Merz attributes responsibility to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition for their perceived inadequacies, while facing critique for potentially destabilizing traditional political alliances.

As Germany grapples with growing security concerns, Merz's controversial stance may redefine political strategies, especially with polls showing a surge in support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

