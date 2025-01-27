Left Menu

Corneille Nangaa: From Election Commissioner to Rebel Leader

Corneille Nangaa, a former Congolese election commissioner, transitions to a key figure in a coalition with rebel groups seeking to overthrow President Felix Tshisekedi. He partners with Rwandan-backed insurgents aiming to seize Kinshasa. His controversial past includes orchestrating disputed elections and facing charges of war crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:26 IST
Corneille Nangaa, once the face of a controversial Congolese election, now leads a coalition of politicians and rebels intent on overthrowing President Felix Tshisekedi. His transformation from technocrat to insurrectionist is marked by alliances with Rwandan-backed insurgents, notorious for recent conflicts in Bukavu and Goma.

In a bold declaration to Reuters, Nangaa revealed his ambition to capture Kinshasa, the fragile heart of Congo's government. Despite previous denials by Rwanda, the country is alleged to support M23 rebels, with international powers urging Kigali to cease involvement amid fears of broader conflict.

Once an esteemed technocrat with international connections, Nangaa's reputation soured following the disputed 2018 elections, where he allegedly altered results. Now condemned by a military court for war crimes and treason, Nangaa's coalition continues to grow, beckoning a transformative, yet tumultuous, future for Congo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

