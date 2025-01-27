Left Menu

Lula and Putin Discuss Global Challenges Amid Upcoming Moscow Visit

Brazilian President Lula da Silva spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss global issues and bilateral relations. Lula shared his plans to visit Moscow for the World War II anniversary. Both leaders addressed the international situation, highlighting Brazil's role in promoting peace, especially in Ukraine.

In a move showcasing diplomatic engagement, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held a phone conversation on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The discussion centered on global and bilateral issues, according to a statement from Lula's office.

Lula confirmed his intentions to visit Moscow this upcoming May to attend an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Brazilian government emphasized the historical significance of the visit, underscoring Lula's commitment to international relations.

Amid the conversation, Lula expressed his concerns regarding current international tensions and reiterated Brazil's commitment to fostering peace. Putin acknowledged and appreciated Brazil's contributions, particularly in seeking solutions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

