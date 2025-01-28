Trump and Modi: Strengthening Ties Amid Trade Tensions

In a recent phone conversation, U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the significance of India purchasing more American-made security equipment to foster a balanced trade relationship. Trump also indicated plans for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the United States in February.

The leaders discussed security, trade, and immigration issues in what the White House termed a 'productive call.' The dialogue underscored the importance of the Quad alliance with Australia and Japan. Trump and Modi are known for their warm relationship, although trade tensions have occasionally surfaced.

As the U.S.'s largest trade partner, India's interactions with the U.S. are crucial against the backdrop of rising global economic challenges. Modi and Trump vowed to continue working on mutual security and trade interests while managing complex geopolitical concerns involving China and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)