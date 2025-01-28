Royals, Rights, and Rivalries: Scindia vs. Rahul Gandhi

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia took aim at Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on royal privileges, describing them as a narrow interpretation of history. Scindia highlighted the royals' contributions to Indian society, such as the roles of Baroda Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad and Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj in supporting education and social justice reforms.

In response, Congress hit back, accusing Scindia of overlooking the controversial historical role of some royal families, including alleged ties with the British. Congress also criticized the perceived dictatorial ideologies within the BJP, asserting they ignore the struggles of marginalized communities.

The dispute illustrates the fractures in India's political landscape, with both parties invoking history to challenge each other's narratives and legacies. As past loyalties and allegiances resurface, the debate underscores the complexities of India's journey towards democracy and social equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)