Political Tensions Rise as Dikshit Challenges Kejriwal's Yamuna Pollution Claims

In a sharp political attack, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of lying about the BJP-ruled Haryana government's alleged poisoning of the Yamuna water. Dikshit, who is contesting from the New Delhi constituency, expressed surprise over the inaction by police against Kejriwal.

Dikshit argued that the allegations need to be substantiated, stressing that without evidence, Kejriwal should face legal action. He also speculated on the possibility of an internal alliance between AAP and BJP, questioning why institutions appear indifferent to the escalating situation.

The explosive claims by Kejriwal have triggered a strong rebuttal from the BJP. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has threatened a defamation suit unless Kejriwal apologizes for his comments regarding Yamuna pollution. The controversy adds tension to the upcoming assembly polls where Dikshit and Kejriwal will compete.

(With inputs from agencies.)