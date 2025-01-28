Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Dikshit Challenges Kejriwal's Yamuna Pollution Claims

Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit criticizes AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of lying about BJP's Haryana government poisoning Yamuna water. Dikshit questions lack of police action against Kejriwal, while BJP threatens defamation suit over Kejriwal's comments. Dikshit and Kejriwal face off in upcoming New Delhi assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:45 IST
Political Tensions Rise as Dikshit Challenges Kejriwal's Yamuna Pollution Claims
Congress candidate from New Delhi assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political attack, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of lying about the BJP-ruled Haryana government's alleged poisoning of the Yamuna water. Dikshit, who is contesting from the New Delhi constituency, expressed surprise over the inaction by police against Kejriwal.

Dikshit argued that the allegations need to be substantiated, stressing that without evidence, Kejriwal should face legal action. He also speculated on the possibility of an internal alliance between AAP and BJP, questioning why institutions appear indifferent to the escalating situation.

The explosive claims by Kejriwal have triggered a strong rebuttal from the BJP. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has threatened a defamation suit unless Kejriwal apologizes for his comments regarding Yamuna pollution. The controversy adds tension to the upcoming assembly polls where Dikshit and Kejriwal will compete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025