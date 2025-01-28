Neutral Stance: Uddhav Thackeray Steers Clear of Delhi Campaign
Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), will not participate in campaigning for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The party has chosen a neutral position, despite the electoral tensions between alliances involving AAP, Congress, and BJP. AAP aligns with INDIA bloc allies like Congress, gaining support from SP and TMC.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will not involve himself in the campaign for Congress or AAP in the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections, according to MP Sanjay Raut. The party is maintaining a neutral stance.
Raut emphasized that both AAP and Congress remain allies within the INDIA bloc, describing them as friends. He clarified, "We are not going anywhere (for campaigning). We are neutral," when questioned about Thackeray's potential campaigning for either party.
The Delhi assembly elections see a triangular contention unfolding with AAP, BJP, and Congress. This election is especially significant as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal vies for a third consecutive term after a sweeping victory in 2020.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP candidate Atishi to file nomination today from Kalkaji seat
Congress Slams AAP, BJP Over Neglect in Delhi's Rajiv Camp
Kejriwal Leads AAP's Election Battlefront
Crowdfunding Controversy: AAP's Atishi Under Scrutiny Amid Election Campaign
AAP leaders to meet EC officials, raise vote transfer issue of party's candidate from Patparganj Awadh Ojha: Kejriwal.