Neutral Stance: Uddhav Thackeray Steers Clear of Delhi Campaign

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will not involve himself in the campaign for Congress or AAP in the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections, according to MP Sanjay Raut. The party is maintaining a neutral stance.

Raut emphasized that both AAP and Congress remain allies within the INDIA bloc, describing them as friends. He clarified, "We are not going anywhere (for campaigning). We are neutral," when questioned about Thackeray's potential campaigning for either party.

The Delhi assembly elections see a triangular contention unfolding with AAP, BJP, and Congress. This election is especially significant as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal vies for a third consecutive term after a sweeping victory in 2020.

