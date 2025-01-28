Left Menu

Neutral Stance: Uddhav Thackeray Steers Clear of Delhi Campaign

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), will not participate in campaigning for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The party has chosen a neutral position, despite the electoral tensions between alliances involving AAP, Congress, and BJP. AAP aligns with INDIA bloc allies like Congress, gaining support from SP and TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:24 IST
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will not involve himself in the campaign for Congress or AAP in the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections, according to MP Sanjay Raut. The party is maintaining a neutral stance.

Raut emphasized that both AAP and Congress remain allies within the INDIA bloc, describing them as friends. He clarified, "We are not going anywhere (for campaigning). We are neutral," when questioned about Thackeray's potential campaigning for either party.

The Delhi assembly elections see a triangular contention unfolding with AAP, BJP, and Congress. This election is especially significant as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal vies for a third consecutive term after a sweeping victory in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

