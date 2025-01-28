Left Menu

Haryana BJP Protests Against Kejriwal's Poison Allegations

The Haryana BJP staged protests against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's claims that the BJP is contaminating Yamuna waters. Demonstrations occurred across the state, with effigies of Kejriwal being burnt. Haryana leaders accused Kejriwal of making false accusations to conceal his own failures in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:08 IST
Haryana BJP Protests Against Kejriwal's Poison Allegations
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Haryana BJP held statewide protests against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks accusing the BJP of contaminating the Yamuna River. The protests, manifesting in cities like Karnal and Panchkula, saw BJP workers burning effigies of Kejriwal.

Kejriwal had alleged the BJP's deliberate pollution of the Yamuna as a tactic in so-called 'dirty politics'. Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, dismissed these allegations, criticizing Kejriwal for consistently making baseless claims.

In support of the party's stance, various BJP leaders slammed Kejriwal, accusing him of failing to deliver on his promises to Delhi and using accusations against the BJP to deflect criticism. The BJP posited that the AAP, wary of an electoral defeat, resorts to misleading claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025