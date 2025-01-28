Haryana BJP Protests Against Kejriwal's Poison Allegations
The Haryana BJP staged protests against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's claims that the BJP is contaminating Yamuna waters. Demonstrations occurred across the state, with effigies of Kejriwal being burnt. Haryana leaders accused Kejriwal of making false accusations to conceal his own failures in Delhi.
On Tuesday, the Haryana BJP held statewide protests against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks accusing the BJP of contaminating the Yamuna River. The protests, manifesting in cities like Karnal and Panchkula, saw BJP workers burning effigies of Kejriwal.
Kejriwal had alleged the BJP's deliberate pollution of the Yamuna as a tactic in so-called 'dirty politics'. Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, dismissed these allegations, criticizing Kejriwal for consistently making baseless claims.
In support of the party's stance, various BJP leaders slammed Kejriwal, accusing him of failing to deliver on his promises to Delhi and using accusations against the BJP to deflect criticism. The BJP posited that the AAP, wary of an electoral defeat, resorts to misleading claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
