BJP's Saini lashes out at AAP's Kejriwal in Delhi Rally

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over allegations of Haryana supplying toxic water to Delhi. Saini accused Kejriwal of spreading lies and claimed the BJP will oust AAP in the upcoming elections. Kejriwal had accused Haryana’s BJP of mixing poison in Yamuna water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:21 IST
In a fiery rally in Delhi's Narela, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a sharp critique of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Saini accused Kejriwal of lying about Haryana supplying 'poison-mixed' water to Delhi, maintaining that the BJP is set to unseat the AAP in the upcoming elections.

Saini, speaking passionately about his roots in Haryana, refuted Kejriwal's claims and highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the Yamuna. He firmly stated that Kejriwal's accusations were baseless and aimed at tarnishing Haryana's reputation.

Amidst the controversy, the AAP has approached the Election Commission, while Saini remains confident of BJP's electoral chances, criticizing Kejriwal for not fulfilling his promises of cleaning the Yamuna over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

