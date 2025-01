Amid internal conflicts, Ukraine has dismissed its deputy defence minister responsible for weapons procurement, reflecting tensions that could hinder support from Western allies as the war with Russia intensifies.

The discord became public after Defence Minister Rustem Umerov criticized the arms procurement process for failing frontline troops. Efforts to improve defence spending transparency gain importance as the country faces a possible shift in U.S. support if President Donald Trump ceases military aid.

Umerov demanded the removal of Dmytro Klimenkov and condemned the Defence Procurement Agency, claiming it failed to ensure operational security and confidentiality in arms purchases. Despite an agency rebuttal citing progress, the standoff occurs amidst escalating conflicts with Russia. The Defence Ministry's anti-corruption council warned that the ongoing infighting jeopardizes international military aid.

