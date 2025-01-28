Left Menu

INDIA Bloc Dynamics: AAP Gains Momentum with New Alliances for Delhi Elections

As the Assembly elections approach, several parties in the INDIA bloc align with the Aam Aadmi Party for support in Delhi. The Congress, traditionally a major opposition force, is sidelined by allies like Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, reflecting changing political tides within the bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:52 IST
As Delhi gears up for the February 5 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is poised to receive substantial backing from several INDIA bloc parties, notably excluding the Congress.

The INDIA bloc, designed to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, comprises key parties like Congress, AAP, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Samajwadi Party (SP). Leaders such as actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha of TMC plan to campaign for AAP, focusing on constituencies including New Delhi, Kalkaji, and Jangpura, while SP leader Akhilesh Yadav will support AAP candidates through rallies and roadshows.

This alignment indicates a shift away from Congress, which faces isolation within the opposition group despite its traditional leadership role. With AAP contesting directly against Congress and the BJP, the evolving political dynamics underscore a potential reconfiguration within the bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

