INDIA Bloc Dynamics: AAP Gains Momentum with New Alliances for Delhi Elections

As Delhi gears up for the February 5 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is poised to receive substantial backing from several INDIA bloc parties, notably excluding the Congress.

The INDIA bloc, designed to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, comprises key parties like Congress, AAP, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Samajwadi Party (SP). Leaders such as actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha of TMC plan to campaign for AAP, focusing on constituencies including New Delhi, Kalkaji, and Jangpura, while SP leader Akhilesh Yadav will support AAP candidates through rallies and roadshows.

This alignment indicates a shift away from Congress, which faces isolation within the opposition group despite its traditional leadership role. With AAP contesting directly against Congress and the BJP, the evolving political dynamics underscore a potential reconfiguration within the bloc.

