Kejriwal's Battle Cry: Public Welfare vs. Corporate Bailouts
Arvind Kejriwal criticizes BJP for prioritizing corporate bailouts over public welfare in Delhi Assembly polls. He emphasizes AAP's achievements in providing essential services and promises new welfare measures. Kejriwal warns voters that BJP's win could dismantle these programs, urging support for AAP's pro-public initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader, launched a scathing attack on the BJP government on Tuesday, urging voters to choose between public welfare and corporate bailouts in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
In a rally in Ghonda, Delhi, Kejriwal accused the central ruling party of misusing taxpayer money by waiving substantial corporate loans. He promised that the AAP would continue financing essential public welfare programs.
Kejriwal highlighted AAP's achievements, contrasting them with BJP's corporate focus. He called on voters to safeguard public welfare initiatives and informed them that a BJP victory could endanger such benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unraveling the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Scam
Public Invited to Participate in Rewrite of Arms Act 1983
Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP candidate Atishi to file nomination today from Kalkaji seat
Congress Slams AAP, BJP Over Neglect in Delhi's Rajiv Camp
BJP's Kasmikoya Re-Elected: A New Dawn for Lakshadweep Politics