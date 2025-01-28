Kejriwal's Battle Cry: Public Welfare vs. Corporate Bailouts

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader, launched a scathing attack on the BJP government on Tuesday, urging voters to choose between public welfare and corporate bailouts in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

In a rally in Ghonda, Delhi, Kejriwal accused the central ruling party of misusing taxpayer money by waiving substantial corporate loans. He promised that the AAP would continue financing essential public welfare programs.

Kejriwal highlighted AAP's achievements, contrasting them with BJP's corporate focus. He called on voters to safeguard public welfare initiatives and informed them that a BJP victory could endanger such benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)