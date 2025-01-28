Political Seismic Shift: Germany's Conservative Migration Gambit

Germany's conservative bloc experienced a dip in support as chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz unveiled a controversial migration policy, aligned with far-right perspectives. The announcement, which came ahead of the federal election, suggested a clampdown on irregular migration and an increase in federal police powers.

Merz's proposed measures have sparked a debate within German politics, as the Social Democrats and Greens voiced opposition. Despite being a frontrunner for the chancellor position, Merz's perceived alliance with the nativist Alternative for Germany (AfD) is seen as a risky strategy that alters the party's migration platform.

Critics, including political scientist Stefan Marschall, warn that Merz's approach risks transforming the migration debate into a broader political controversy. As the election nears, Merz's pledge to avoid reliance on AfD support is under scrutiny, with rivals questioning his intentions and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)