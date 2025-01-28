Political Seismic Shift: Germany's Conservative Migration Gambit
Support for Germany's conservative bloc has declined after its chancellor candidate, Friedrich Merz, announced a hardline migration stance, aligning with the far right. The move, controversial among both allies and critics, challenges Germany's migration policy dynamics ahead of the upcoming federal election.
Germany's conservative bloc experienced a dip in support as chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz unveiled a controversial migration policy, aligned with far-right perspectives. The announcement, which came ahead of the federal election, suggested a clampdown on irregular migration and an increase in federal police powers.
Merz's proposed measures have sparked a debate within German politics, as the Social Democrats and Greens voiced opposition. Despite being a frontrunner for the chancellor position, Merz's perceived alliance with the nativist Alternative for Germany (AfD) is seen as a risky strategy that alters the party's migration platform.
Critics, including political scientist Stefan Marschall, warn that Merz's approach risks transforming the migration debate into a broader political controversy. As the election nears, Merz's pledge to avoid reliance on AfD support is under scrutiny, with rivals questioning his intentions and reliability.
