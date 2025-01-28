Left Menu

Political Turmoil Surrounds Dhananjay Munde Amidst Murder Scandal

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde faces intense pressure to resign following his aide's arrest in a murder case tied to extortion. Political figures demand his ouster as allegations of his involvement in illegitimate activities surface. The issue has prompted debates within parties and calls for extensive investigations.

Updated: 28-01-2025 19:44 IST
In the midst of a political maelstrom sparked by the assassination of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, Maharashtra's minister Dhananjay Munde made an emotional appeal, urging consideration of his children's plight amid accusations he deems unfounded.

Demands for his resignation have intensified after his aide, Walmik Karad, was implicated in an extortion plot linked to Deshmukh's death. The opposition is steadfast, with pressure mounting on NCP leader Ajit Pawar to make a decisive call.

Accusations of misconduct involving Munde have further overshadowed his political career, alongside claims of corruption and misuse of public office, sparking widespread protest and calls for a comprehensive investigation into his and his associates' activities.

