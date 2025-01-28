Left Menu

Delhi Water Crisis: Accusations and Political Tensions Rise

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of making dangerous and unfounded claims about the Yamuna River, alleging poisoning and genocide attempts. Saxena criticized these statements as a threat to national peace, urging political responsibility and caution in public communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political waters of Delhi are stormy following accusations from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena towards AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Saxena has condemned Kejriwal's claims of the Yamuna River being poisoned as reckless, suggesting they threaten national security.

Saxena's criticism comes amid accusations that the BJP-led Haryana government is attempting a genocide in Delhi through water contamination. Kejriwal has made such claims on social media, calling the situation akin to 'mass murder'.

With ammonia levels fluctuating naturally, as reported by the Delhi Jal Board CEO, Saxena has called for restraint and factual communication to preserve public peace and prevent animosity between Delhi and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

