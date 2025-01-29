Netanyahu's Historic Visit: Strengthening U.S.-Israel Ties
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit the White House on February 4th, following an invitation from President Donald Trump. This visit marks Netanyahu as the first foreign leader to meet with Trump in his second term, amid ongoing U.S. efforts to maintain the Gaza ceasefire.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:04 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that he will visit the White House on February 4, following an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump.
This visit positions Netanyahu as the first foreign leader to meet Trump in his second presidential term, underscoring the close ties between the United States and Israel.
The visit coincides with ongoing efforts by the United States to encourage Israel and Hamas to uphold a ceasefire that has ended a 15-month conflict in Gaza, highlighting the diplomatic significance of the meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Trump
- White House
- Israel
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- foreign leader
- visit
- second term
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Negotiations in Gaza: A Step Closer to Peace?
Breakthrough in Gaza: Ceasefire and Hostage Deal on the Horizon
Tragedy and Talks: Navigating the Gaza Conflict
Breakthrough in Gaza: Ceasefire and Hostage Release Deal Nears
Breakthrough in Doha: Ceasefire Proposal Drafted for Gaza Conflict Resolution