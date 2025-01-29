Left Menu

Netanyahu's Historic Visit: Strengthening U.S.-Israel Ties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit the White House on February 4th, following an invitation from President Donald Trump. This visit marks Netanyahu as the first foreign leader to meet with Trump in his second term, amid ongoing U.S. efforts to maintain the Gaza ceasefire.

Updated: 29-01-2025 00:04 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that he will visit the White House on February 4, following an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump.

This visit positions Netanyahu as the first foreign leader to meet Trump in his second presidential term, underscoring the close ties between the United States and Israel.

The visit coincides with ongoing efforts by the United States to encourage Israel and Hamas to uphold a ceasefire that has ended a 15-month conflict in Gaza, highlighting the diplomatic significance of the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

