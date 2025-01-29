Netanyahu's Historic Visit: Strengthening U.S.-Israel Ties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that he will visit the White House on February 4, following an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump.

This visit positions Netanyahu as the first foreign leader to meet Trump in his second presidential term, underscoring the close ties between the United States and Israel.

The visit coincides with ongoing efforts by the United States to encourage Israel and Hamas to uphold a ceasefire that has ended a 15-month conflict in Gaza, highlighting the diplomatic significance of the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)