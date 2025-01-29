Putin Condemns Zelenskiy's Legitimacy in Russian Peace Talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin suggests that peace talks with Ukraine could proceed legally but claims Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lacks legitimacy beyond his mandate. While Ukraine maintains Zelenskiy's authority due to martial law, Putin emphasizes Western allies' role in facilitating negotiations amidst war-torn conflicts.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised concerns over the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in conducting peace talks between the two nations. Speaking on state television, Putin remarked on the complexities rooted in Zelenskiy's extension of power beyond his mandate.
Ukraine, on the other hand, asserts that martial law, implemented following Russia's full-scale invasion, enables Zelenskiy to retain his presidential authority. The conflict, ongoing for nearly three years, has made the process of organizing an election largely infeasible.
Putin highlighted the potential role of Western allies in steering the conversation toward negotiations, suggesting that a legal path could be opened for resuming talks. Meanwhile, Moscow has criticized a 2022 Ukrainian decree as a hindrance to dialogues between authorized Ukrainian and Russian representatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
