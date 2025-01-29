Left Menu

Karoline Leavitt: Press Secretary's Historic Debut

Karoline Leavitt, at 27, became the youngest White House press secretary in history, debuting in the briefing room in a magenta pantsuit. She pledged frequent briefings and highlighted President Trump's transparency, continuing his recent approach to direct public engagement and accessibility.

Updated: 29-01-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:51 IST
Karoline Leavitt made history as she took the podium in the White House briefing room as the youngest press secretary. Her debut marked a new approach to White House communications, emphasizing the inclusion of podcasters and social media influencers in future briefings.

With a nod to President Trump's accessibility, Leavitt asserted that media will have unprecedented access during his administration. Calling on Mike Allen from Axios as first, she promised frequent press briefings and direct engagement by both her and Trump.

Leavitt follows a series of predecessors in Trump's first term, aiming to provide greater public engagement. Her arrival signifies a shift in White House communication strategy, reinforcing Trump's commitment to a hands-on media approach as signified in previous statements made by the former president.

