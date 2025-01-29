Left Menu

Americans Challenge Trump's Early Executive Orders

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals Americans' mixed reactions to President Trump's initial executive decisions. While his immigration policies enjoy some support, actions to end birthright citizenship and rename the Gulf of Mexico face widespread opposition. Economic issues, such as rising living costs, remain a major public concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 02:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights the American public's mixed views on President Donald Trump's early executive actions. Trump's efforts to crack down on immigration and reduce government size receive some backing, yet moves to eliminate birthright citizenship and rename the Gulf of Mexico face significant opposition.

Since his inauguration, Trump's approval rating has seen a slight decrease, now at 45%. Economic concerns, particularly rising living costs, dominate voters' minds, with 50% believing the country is on the wrong track, contrasting the 25% who view it positively.

The poll also highlights partisan divides in public opinion, with Republicans generally supportive of Trump's policies and Democrats largely critical. Public sentiment on issues like immigration and employment freezes will be crucial in shaping future political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

