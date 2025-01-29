Putin and Zelenskiy: A War of Legitimacy Over Peace Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday claimed that Ukraine could legally initiate peace talks with Russia, but expressed skepticism about Kyiv's willingness to engage in dialogue. He suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lacks legitimacy to conduct such negotiations.

In response, Zelenskiy dismissed Putin's assertions, accusing the Russian leader of fearing negotiations and prolonging the conflict. Ukraine maintains Zelenskiy's legitimacy under martial law, active since the 2022 invasion.

Putin suggested Western allies might facilitate talks, offering a legal solution to bypass the political deadlock. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy accused Putin of attempting to make the conflict perpetual.

(With inputs from agencies.)