Left Menu

Marco Rubio Urges Egypt to Prevent Hamas Governance in Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized to Egypt's foreign minister that Hamas must never govern Gaza again. This came after President Trump suggested that Egypt and Jordan should take in more Palestinians. Jordan and Egypt opposed the proposal, while tensions remain high following recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 07:56 IST
Marco Rubio Urges Egypt to Prevent Hamas Governance in Gaza
Marco Rubio

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed to Egypt's foreign minister the necessity of preventing Hamas from regaining control over Gaza, as per a statement from the State Department. This call followed President Donald Trump's comments proposing Egypt and Jordan accommodate more Palestinians.

President Trump, on Saturday, suggested a strategy to 'clean out' Gaza—the site of a devastating conflict with Israel, resulting in heavy casualties and a mounting humanitarian crisis. His proposal, reminiscent of Palestinian fears of permanent displacement, was conspicuously absent from the U.S. State Department's statement post the discussion between Rubio and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

In response to Trump's remarks, both Jordan and Egypt resisted the notion of accepting a larger Palestinian population. When queried about the permanence of such a measure, Trump ambiguously stated: 'Could be either.' The ongoing conflict was initially sparked by hostile attacks from Palestinian Hamas militants on Israel on October 7, 2023, causing extensive loss of life on both sides. While the fighting has halted under a delicate ceasefire, the region remains on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Delegating decisions to AI? The risks of losing human judgment

Synthetic data at the crossroads: Safeguarding privacy amidst innovation

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025