Congress Unveils Ambitious Guarantees for Delhi Elections

In a bid to sway voters ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, Congress has unveiled its manifesto, promising five major guarantees aimed at transforming the city-state's landscape. Among the key promises is a direct financial aid of Rs2,500 per month to one woman in every impoverished household, a policy inspired by its success in Karnataka.

Additionally, the party has pledged universal health coverage worth Rs25 lakh for Delhi's residents, a scheme first initiated in Rajasthan. Tackling unemployment woes, Congress announced a one-year apprenticeship program for jobless youth, providing a monthly stipend of Rs8,500. The manifesto also includes 300 units of free electricity for qualifying households and cooking gas at an affordable Rs500 per cylinder alongside a complementary ration kit.

The document further outlines plans to reinforce civic workforce by reinstating 15,000 Civil Defence Volunteers and reserving 33% of state government jobs for women. It also commits to disbursing a monthly pension of Rs5,000 to senior citizens, widows, and those with disabilities, alongside revitalizing former governance strategies from Sheila Dikshit's era to enhance social welfare schemes. The party states these initiatives target inflation and unemployment, aiming to provide immediate financial relief to the disadvantaged.

During a media briefing, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh emphasized the party's dedication to public rights and pollution. 'A guarantee means that it is the right of the public,' Ramesh noted, underscoring Congress's resolve to uphold these promises. He highlighted pollution as Delhi's pressing concern, asserting that focus should shift from business ease to ensuring breathable air for residents. Ramesh criticized the current administration's lackluster approach to pollution issues, claiming neither the BJP nor AAP have seriously tackled the crisis.

Ramesh reminisced about improvements under Sheila Dikshit's leadership, notably the collaboration with Japan on the Yamuna Action Plan. Delhi's election will occur in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting slated for February 8, as 699 candidates vie for 70 Assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)