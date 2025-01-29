Russia Seeks to Secure Syrian Ties Amid Leadership Shift

In a significant diplomatic move, Russia is actively building communication with Syria's new administration, as confirmed by the Kremlin. This effort aims to safeguard the continued presence of Russian military bases in the region.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov's visit to Damascus marks the first official talks with Syria's new leaders since the exit of President Bashar al-Assad late last year. Assad, along with his family, has reportedly taken refuge in Moscow.

A source familiar with the discussions noted that Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, requested during the talks that Russia transfer Assad and his close aides. The Kremlin has not confirmed whether this demand was officially placed on the agenda.

