Left Menu

Russia Seeks to Secure Syrian Ties Amid Leadership Shift

Russia is working to establish dialogue with Syria's new administration to maintain its military presence in the region. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov recently visited Damascus for discussions, as a new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, emerges following President Bashar al-Assad's departure to Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:38 IST
Russia Seeks to Secure Syrian Ties Amid Leadership Shift
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic move, Russia is actively building communication with Syria's new administration, as confirmed by the Kremlin. This effort aims to safeguard the continued presence of Russian military bases in the region.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov's visit to Damascus marks the first official talks with Syria's new leaders since the exit of President Bashar al-Assad late last year. Assad, along with his family, has reportedly taken refuge in Moscow.

A source familiar with the discussions noted that Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, requested during the talks that Russia transfer Assad and his close aides. The Kremlin has not confirmed whether this demand was officially placed on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025