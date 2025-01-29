Modi Slams Kejriwal Amid Escalating Delhi Poll Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, dismissing his claims about poisoned water in the Yamuna as desperate lies aimed at swaying Delhi voters. Modi, addressing a public gathering in Kartar Nagar, accused Kejriwal's party of fearmongering as election day approaches.

Modi likened the AAP leaders to infamous swindler Charles Sobhraj, suggesting that their repeated promises about cleaning the Yamuna were hollow and fraudulent. The Prime Minister emphasized the necessity of a government that prioritizes development and the welfare of all citizens, promoting the BJP's vision of a 'double-engine' administration for Delhi.

The Election Commission has sought factual backing from Kejriwal for his remarks, reminding him of legal repercussions for statements that threaten public harmony. Meanwhile, Modi urged voters to reject the 'excuses' and incomplete promises of past administrations, vowing a commitment to transformative change and infrastructure improvements in the nation's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)