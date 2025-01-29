Left Menu

Modi Slams Kejriwal Amid Escalating Delhi Poll Tensions

The heated Delhi election saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticize AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks about poisoned water. Modi accused AAP of misleading the public with desperate claims. He assured citizens of a 'double-engine' government focused on development, promising to fulfill BJP's promises efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:02 IST
Modi Slams Kejriwal Amid Escalating Delhi Poll Tensions
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, dismissing his claims about poisoned water in the Yamuna as desperate lies aimed at swaying Delhi voters. Modi, addressing a public gathering in Kartar Nagar, accused Kejriwal's party of fearmongering as election day approaches.

Modi likened the AAP leaders to infamous swindler Charles Sobhraj, suggesting that their repeated promises about cleaning the Yamuna were hollow and fraudulent. The Prime Minister emphasized the necessity of a government that prioritizes development and the welfare of all citizens, promoting the BJP's vision of a 'double-engine' administration for Delhi.

The Election Commission has sought factual backing from Kejriwal for his remarks, reminding him of legal repercussions for statements that threaten public harmony. Meanwhile, Modi urged voters to reject the 'excuses' and incomplete promises of past administrations, vowing a commitment to transformative change and infrastructure improvements in the nation's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025