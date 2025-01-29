Tension Escalates in Goma: Rebels, Warfare, and Diplomatic Stand-offs

In a rapidly escalating situation, Goma has fallen into the hands of M23 rebels, who are reportedly backed by Rwanda. This has intensified concerns over humanitarian aid routes and heightened international diplomatic tensions.

The U.S. has called for a ceasefire and expressed its deep concerns regarding the takeover of the city, where healthcare facilities are currently overwhelmed, leaving hundreds of civilians wounded and critical resources scarce. Meanwhile, reports of sporadic gunfire and widespread looting persist.

The regional dynamics are complex, with the East African Community preparing an emergency summit on this issue. Diplomatic efforts are further challenged by historical conflicts, as both Rwanda and Congo exchange blame over the insurgency and their respective military involvements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)