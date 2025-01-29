Venezuelan TPS Protections Ended by Trump Administration

The Trump administration has halted extended protections for thousands of Venezuelans previously covered by the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, as confirmed by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday. Discussions are currently underway to repatriate these individuals, she stated.

Noem further indicated that this move deviates from a previous Biden-era decision that extended deportation relief and work permit access to Venezuelans by an additional 18 months. In an interview with Fox News, she emphasized, "We stopped that." Efforts are being made to evaluate all individuals under the TPS program, including Venezuelans, although specific details were not provided.

On the possibility of utilizing Guantanamo Bay for detention, Noem remarked that it remains an option on the table, stating, "We're evaluating and talking about that right now." President Trump has consistently aimed to toughen immigration laws, seeking to wind down TPS allocations despite prior legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)