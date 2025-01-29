Left Menu

Kharge Accuses Modi of Job Discrimination, Calls for Filling Vacancies

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accuses PM Modi of deliberately leaving over 35 lakh job vacancies unfilled to prevent marginalized communities from gaining employment. Kharge criticizes Modi's alleged favoritism towards the wealthy and demands that the vacancies be filled to benefit economically disadvantaged groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:56 IST
Kharge Accuses Modi of Job Discrimination, Calls for Filling Vacancies
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has leveled allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of intentionally leaving over 35 lakh job vacancies unfilled in sectors including railways, universities, and schools. According to Kharge, this reluctance is rooted in the fact that 50% of these positions would be occupied by individuals from marginalized communities.

Addressing a public rally in Burari, Kharge argued that PM Modi prioritizes the wealthy while neglecting the poor. He called for the government to act swiftly in filling these vacancies to provide necessary employment opportunities for the impoverished sectors of society.

During the same event, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticized both PM Modi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for making false promises. Gandhi asserted that true development occurred only during Sheila Dikshit's tenure, highlighting the alleged empty assurances by current leaders ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025