Kharge Accuses Modi of Job Discrimination, Calls for Filling Vacancies

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has leveled allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of intentionally leaving over 35 lakh job vacancies unfilled in sectors including railways, universities, and schools. According to Kharge, this reluctance is rooted in the fact that 50% of these positions would be occupied by individuals from marginalized communities.

Addressing a public rally in Burari, Kharge argued that PM Modi prioritizes the wealthy while neglecting the poor. He called for the government to act swiftly in filling these vacancies to provide necessary employment opportunities for the impoverished sectors of society.

During the same event, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticized both PM Modi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for making false promises. Gandhi asserted that true development occurred only during Sheila Dikshit's tenure, highlighting the alleged empty assurances by current leaders ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)