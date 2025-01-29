Left Menu

Yamuna Poisoning Allegation Sparks Political Storm

Amid escalating tensions, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's accusation of Haryana poisoning Yamuna water has ignited a political storm. Prime Minister Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Kejriwal for failing his promise to clean the river, while Haryana threatens legal action over the claim of contamination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:52 IST
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape has intensified as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's allegations against Haryana for poisoning Yamuna water lead to growing disputes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress's Rahul Gandhi launched attacks, questioning Kejriwal's past promises to clean the river.

Responding to an Election Commission notice, Kejriwal defended his claims regarding Haryana's water, citing an urgent public health crisis. In his extensive reply, he highlighted the severe toxicity of water from BJP-ruled Haryana, blaming ammonia levels for destabilizing Delhi's water treatment efforts.

The controversy extends to legal arenas as Kejriwal faces summons from a Haryana court. With Delhi Assembly elections imminent, accusations of political maneuvering and breaches of public trust continue to color the discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

