Court Summons Kejriwal: Poison Allegations Stir Controversy

A court in Haryana's Sonipat has summoned AAP's Arvind Kejriwal concerning his allegations that the BJP-led state is contaminating the Yamuna River with harmful substances. Kejriwal is expected to appear on February 17 in response to a complaint by an executive engineer from the Rai Water Services Division.

The court notice, issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Goyal, comes after Kejriwal's remark caused a stir, prompting Haryana officials to consider legal action under the Disaster Management Act and other relevant laws. Haryana's Minister Vipul Goel criticized Kejriwal's statement as misleading and panic-inducing.

The allegations have escalated political tensions, with BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, strongly condemning Kejriwal's comments amid Delhi's ongoing election season. Kejriwal and AAP have accused Haryana of industrial waste mismanagement, further intensifying the political clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)