Left Menu

Court Summons Kejriwal: Poison Allegations Stir Controversy

A Haryana court has summoned AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over his controversial claim alleging that the BJP is contaminating the Yamuna River. The court directive follows complaints from Haryana's Rai Water Services, demanding Kejriwal's appearance on February 17. Accusations have fueled political tensions amid Delhi's election season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:07 IST
Court Summons Kejriwal: Poison Allegations Stir Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Haryana's Sonipat has summoned AAP's Arvind Kejriwal concerning his allegations that the BJP-led state is contaminating the Yamuna River with harmful substances. Kejriwal is expected to appear on February 17 in response to a complaint by an executive engineer from the Rai Water Services Division.

The court notice, issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Goyal, comes after Kejriwal's remark caused a stir, prompting Haryana officials to consider legal action under the Disaster Management Act and other relevant laws. Haryana's Minister Vipul Goel criticized Kejriwal's statement as misleading and panic-inducing.

The allegations have escalated political tensions, with BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, strongly condemning Kejriwal's comments amid Delhi's ongoing election season. Kejriwal and AAP have accused Haryana of industrial waste mismanagement, further intensifying the political clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025