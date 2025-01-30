Controversy Erupts Over 'Fake' Punjab Government Car in Delhi

The Delhi Police have formally opened a case after intercepting a vehicle claiming to be from the Punjab government, laden with cash, liquor, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pamphlets.

According to officials, the car, captured by the Flying Squad in New Delhi, bore a counterfeit Punjab license plate. The Flying Squad deals with all Model Code of Conduct violations, especially those involving election-related cash, liquor, and arms.

Despite the Punjab government's dismissal of ownership claims, asserting it was a planted stunt, the political fallout led to accusations of systemic corruption within the Delhi government, inflaming tensions between political parties.

