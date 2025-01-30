Aid Freeze U-Turn: Trump's Controversial Moves Spark Legal and Political Turmoil

WASHINGTON: In a surprising reversal, President Donald Trump's administration decided to abandon its proposed freeze on hundreds of billions of dollars in aid, a move instigated by widespread opposition and legal challenges. The White House budget office announced the retraction of a memo that halted grant and loan payments, citing an intention to defuse legal proceedings.

During a federal court hearing in Providence, Rhode Island, Judge John McConnell expressed doubt over the administration's rationale, considering the freeze's "inappropriate effects." Despite the White House's claims of reviewing funds, critics argue it targeted programs like diversity and green energy initiatives that Trump aims to dismantle.

This backtrack is among several contentious actions by Trump, including his immigration crackdown, which broadens to encompass political views. The administration's erratic decisions continue to create significant discord between Republicans and Democrats, leading to heightened political debates about federal spending and program funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)