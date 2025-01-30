Delhi Drama: BJP's Infrastructure Promise Amid Election Heat
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari campaigns in Delhi, highlighting BJP's infrastructure initiatives and urging voters to elect BJP. Delhi Assembly elections witness a three-way contest as BJP, AAP, and Congress rally. Controversy brews over AAP with allegations involving liquor-fueled propaganda, followed by Punjab government's clarification on the issue.
- Country:
- India
In the final days leading up to the crucial February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari took his campaign efforts to Matiala Assembly constituency. Highlighting an infrastructure push worth Rs 65 thousand crore funded by the Union government for Delhi, Gadkari urged the electorate to vote for change by electing a BJP government.
The Union Minister underscored brisk advancements in the capital's infrastructure as a solution to existing traffic and pollution challenges. Speaking at a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Sandeep Bjpadv, Gadkari emphasized that modern projects are being expedited under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aiming to reclaim power in Delhi after 26 years.
As voters prepare for a highly contested election involving BJP, AAP, and Congress, tensions soared with BJP leaders accusing AAP of attempting to manipulate public opinion. This followed a police investigation revealing AAP pamphlets, liquor bottles, and cash in a vehicle parked in a suspicious manner. The Punjab government has since dismissed allegations, stating the vehicle bore a falsified number plate unrelated to their administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Special attention being given to develop modern equipment and critical infrastructure at northern border: Army chief.
Russian Air Strike Targets Lviv's Infrastructure
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
IFC and ACCIONA Join Forces to Propel Sustainable Infrastructure in Latin America
Delhi's Water Woes: Infrastructure Paid, Solutions Delayed