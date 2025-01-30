Delhi Drama: BJP's Infrastructure Promise Amid Election Heat

In the final days leading up to the crucial February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari took his campaign efforts to Matiala Assembly constituency. Highlighting an infrastructure push worth Rs 65 thousand crore funded by the Union government for Delhi, Gadkari urged the electorate to vote for change by electing a BJP government.

The Union Minister underscored brisk advancements in the capital's infrastructure as a solution to existing traffic and pollution challenges. Speaking at a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Sandeep Bjpadv, Gadkari emphasized that modern projects are being expedited under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aiming to reclaim power in Delhi after 26 years.

As voters prepare for a highly contested election involving BJP, AAP, and Congress, tensions soared with BJP leaders accusing AAP of attempting to manipulate public opinion. This followed a police investigation revealing AAP pamphlets, liquor bottles, and cash in a vehicle parked in a suspicious manner. The Punjab government has since dismissed allegations, stating the vehicle bore a falsified number plate unrelated to their administration.

