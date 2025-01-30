Left Menu

Harpreet Kaur Babla Secures Chandigarh Mayoral Seat

Harpreet Kaur Babla of BJP was elected as mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, defeating AAP's Prem Lata by securing 19 votes against 17. The election, held in the assembly hall, highlighted a BJP versus AAP-Congress combine contest.

Harpreet Kaur Babla, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emerged victorious in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation mayoral election held on Thursday. Babla defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Prem Lata by a close margin, securing 19 votes against Lata's 17.

The election results were announced by presiding officer Ramneek Singh Bedi. The polls took place from 11:20 a.m. to 12:19 p.m. in the assembly hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

This election demonstrated a significant contest between the BJP and the AAP-Congress alliance, showcasing the competitive political landscape within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

