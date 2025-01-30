Kejriwal Warns Congress Votes May Bolster BJP in Delhi Polls

In a recent video message, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal alleged that voting for Congress in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections could inadvertently bolster the BJP. He emphasized that backing Congress might result in the BJP coming into power, potentially ending the benefits provided under current AAP government schemes. The polls are scheduled for February 5.

Kejriwal shared insights from a discussion with Congress supporters who, according to him, acknowledged their party's slim chance of securing even one of the 70 Assembly seats. He appealed directly to these voters, stressing that a vote for Congress is essentially a vote for the BJP, an assertion he believes could risk existing welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, the Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, has criticized AAP and Kejriwal, focusing on controversies such as the 'Sheesh Mahal' and a liquor scam. The party has fielded candidates across all 70 seats, highlighting the intense competition in the Delhi polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)