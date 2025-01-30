Rajnath Singh Urges Delhi: Vote BJP for Fulfilled Promises

In a fervent plea to Delhi voters, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of reneging on promises including the establishment of a Jan Lokpal. He appealed for votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that it alone has met its electoral commitments.

Addressing a crowd at Delhi Cantonment, Singh urged the electorate to consider solely the BJP when casting ballots, emphasizing that a vote for BJP is a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He assured residents that central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana will be promptly implemented if BJP comes to power.

Singh savagely dubbed AAP as 'AAPDA' or disaster, alleging its failure in providing necessary services and sanitation. He claimed AAP misled citizens on cleaning the Yamuna and assured voters that BJP could accomplish this within a three-year term. The minister further criticized the Congress party, predicting its decline in Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)