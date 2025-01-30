Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Urges Delhi: Vote BJP for Fulfilled Promises

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized AAP for failing to deliver on its commitments, urging Delhi voters to support BJP for its promise-fulfilling track record. Singh emphasized BJP's commitment to implementing central schemes and improving infrastructure, while accusing AAP of neglecting its poll commitments like Jan Lokpal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:20 IST
Rajnath Singh Urges Delhi: Vote BJP for Fulfilled Promises
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent plea to Delhi voters, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of reneging on promises including the establishment of a Jan Lokpal. He appealed for votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that it alone has met its electoral commitments.

Addressing a crowd at Delhi Cantonment, Singh urged the electorate to consider solely the BJP when casting ballots, emphasizing that a vote for BJP is a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He assured residents that central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana will be promptly implemented if BJP comes to power.

Singh savagely dubbed AAP as 'AAPDA' or disaster, alleging its failure in providing necessary services and sanitation. He claimed AAP misled citizens on cleaning the Yamuna and assured voters that BJP could accomplish this within a three-year term. The minister further criticized the Congress party, predicting its decline in Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025